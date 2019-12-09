Found: a brown and white male husky dog, wearing a harness, found on the highway in the Havre Boucher area. If this is your dog, please call 902-863-9501.
Subway Trivia: Only 6% of us regret when we do THIS. What is it? Breakfast for 2 awaits. Here's the page link: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM/
Lots of Rain Expected to Begin the Week10:19 am | Read Full Article
We could be in a for a lot of rain during the early part of the week. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of mainland Nova Scotia indicating significant rain and wind is expected in the 20 to 45 millimetre range, with higher amounts possible, especially along the Atlantic coast. The […]
Inverness Council Review Funding for Search and Rescue Group...8:48 am | Read Full Article
The best way to fund search and rescue groups in the area is a subject being considered by the municipal leaders in Inverness County. Last Thursday, council talked about a request from Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue asking for $5,000 of municipal funds. The group asked the other municipalities it serves for similar funding. […]
Sports Roundup – December 8 *Updated 9: 20 AM*6:28 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The Pictou County Scotians lost a close match, falling 5-4 to the Brookfield Elks. Tonight, the Scotians host the Antigonish Bulldogs at the Trenton Arena. Puck drops 6pm. In the MHL, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers narrowly defeated the Truro Bearcats 3-2. The Crushers’ road trip continues in Yarmouth, where they play the […]