Found about a week ago in the Monastery area, a female black/grey husky, wearing a collar. If this is your dog, please call Animal Control at 902-863-9501.
Please be advised
Hwy 104 New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Border. Please be advised there are checkpoints at the Nova Scotia New Brunswick border therefore motorists should expect delays and stopped traffic on Highway 104.
No New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia4:48 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say no new cases of COVID-19 have been identified. This follows three cases that were discovered earlier this week, all travel-related. That leaves the number of cases to date at 1,064. There are are three active cases of the virus, 998 have recovered from the virus; 63 people have […]
Jeannine Deveau Education Equity Endowment Fund Pledges up $...3:25 pm | Read Full Article
A one million dollar fund-raising campaign in support of Indigenous Women’s Leadership programming at St. FX University’s Coady Institute has received another significant donation. Earlier this week, movie stars Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively donated $200,000 to the campaign called the Circle of Abundance. Now, the Jeannine Deveau Education Equity Endowment Fund has […]
Michael MacDonald becomes an assistant Coach with the Cape B...12:15 pm | Read Full Article
The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia Eastlink Under-18 Major Hockey League have a new assistant coach. The Islanders say former player Michael MacDonald has accepted the position and will be joining Head Coach Nick MacNeil and current assistant coach Kyle Gillies as a member of the team’s coaching staff next season. MacDonald […]