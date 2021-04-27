Listen Live
April 28: Subway Trivia: According to a survey, THIS happens to the average person at precisely 9:40am. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await. Page link here: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
The Nova Scotia Government is expanding its lockdown from Central Zone to province-wide to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Nova Scotia-wide shutdown, to last two weeks, was imposed after the province posted 96 new cases of COVID-19 today. http://bit.ly/3voBXxY
Nova Scotia is going into a province-wide shutdown to limit the spread of COVID-19, as Nova Scotia posted a record 96 new cases of the virus. A lockdown was already imposed in the Central Zone, but Premier Iain Rankin says COVID numbers continue to climb. Rankin says while the majority of the cases are in […]
It’s another record day for new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Health and Wellness Department officials have announced there are 96 new infections, surpassing Monday’s record for the highest single day total of new cases at 66. There are 90 new cases in Central Zone, three in Eastern Zone, one in Northern Zone and […]
Antigonish Baseball Gears Up for Another Season4:44 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Baseball is making preparations for another season. You can register by going to its website antigonishbaseball.com and following the registration links. To date, interest is up significantly and it appears there will be record number of baseball teams. As well Antigonish Baseball is putting out a call for umpires. It interested email antigonishbaseball@gmail.com or […]