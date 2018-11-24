Found: iPhone found on Main St. by Little Christos. If lost please call 902-870-2814
Memorial to be Held Tuesday at St. FX for victims of a Synag...2:13 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX University is hosting a memorial to honour the eleven people who died in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. The memorial will be held on Tuesday, on the one month anniversary of the shooting. One of those who will be speaking at the memorial is St. FX student Madison Kendall. Kendall […]
CACL Antigonish Festival of Trees Underway12:39 pm | Read Full Article
An annual Christmas tradition in Antigonish Town and County is underway. The Festival of Trees was officially launched today. It’s a CACL Antigonish fundraiser where 20 decorated trees and wreaths sponsored by local business are on display. This year, it’s been moved to the new home of the CACL and the Antigonish Legion, the East Coast Credit Union […]
Four X-Men named U Sports All-Canadians1:34 pm | Read Full Article
Four members of the St. FX X-Men are U Sports All-Canadians. The all-star teams were announced at a gala in Quebec City last night. X-Men receiver and kick returner Kaion Julien-Grant, the AUS player of the year was named to the first all-star team. X-Men selected to the second all-star team include Running Back Jordan […]