Found on the sidewalk in front of Myers Tea Room in Antigonish: a set of Toyota keys. They can be claimed at Myers Tea Room.
Talked about this video on air this morning, watching helps the cause, share, watch, help.
Happy Birthday Abby Griffiths, Addington Forks, have an awesome day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
Health Authority and Health Department announce Funding for ...10:39 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and the Department of Health and Wellness (DHW) are funding 11 community groups in Antigonish county for projects supporting local health care. The Antigonish Town and County Community Health Board (CHB) hosted a cheque presentation celebration January 22 at The People’s Place Library to recognize the recipients. The Antigonish […]
Lochaber native and Dalhousie Medical School Instructor Capt...2:15 pm | Read Full Article
A medical school teacher with local roots recently accepted a national award for her work in the classroom. Dr. Trudy Taylor, originally from Lochaber, received the Association of Faculties of Medicine of Canada award for Clinical Teacher of the Year. Dr. Taylor is the chair of the Dalhousie Department of Medicine`s continuing professional development committee and […]
Mann-Dixon of X-Men Hockey is the AUS Male Athlete of the We...10:36 am | Read Full Article
StFX Men’s Hockey goaltender Blade Mann-Dixon was named the AUS male athlete of the week. IN his first year of eligibility, Mann-Dixon helped his team to three wins last week. He made 22 saves against UPEI in a 5-1 win last Tuesday and offered 29 more in another 5-1 win against UPEI on Friday, good […]