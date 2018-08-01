Found: a set of Dodge keys at Columbus Field August 1st. To identify and claim phone 902-863-4580 or stop by the 989 XFM office.
Happy Birthday Katie Delorey of Frankville, have a great day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
Subway trivia: 1 in 9 people say THIS is their favorite place to hide money. Where? --- breakfast for 2 awaits
Environment and Climate Change Canada is looking into a loca...1:41 pm | Read Full Article
A spokesperson for Environment and Climate Change Canada stated the Enforcement Branch received notification by the National Environmental Emergencies Centre of a fish kill at the Antigonish landing on July 28. A release from the ECCC stated enforcement officers conducted an inspection on site and collected fish samples for analysis and, should they become aware […]
Premier Stephen McNeil welcomed Special Olympians and their ...1:37 pm | Read Full Article
Premier Stephen McNeil was in Antigonish on Tuesday to take part in the opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics Canada National Summer games. McNeil thanked Special Olympics Canada for taking a chance and awarding hosting duties to Antigonish. He said the decision will definitely pay off. McNeil thanked Antigonishers for their […]
Former X-Men Nathan Chiarlitti named to Academic All-America...7:36 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX X-Men Hockey standout Nathan Chiarlitti has received more honours for this achievements both on and off the ice. Chiarlitti, who just wrapped up his five year varsity career with McGill, was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team. The distinction was awarded by the College Sports Information Directors of America, recognizing […]