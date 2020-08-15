Found: a set of car and house keys at Bayfield Beach, by the cottages. Call 902-338-2622
There are two new infections in Nova Scotia in the Northern Zone, which includes Pictou, East Hants, Colchester and Cumberland counties. Public Health is also warning passengers of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on two recent Toronto to Halifax flights. http://bit.ly/2CyRrJY
RCMP Called after Man Jumps Out of an Ambulance in Pictou Co...4:47 pm | Read Full Article
There was a close call on Highway 104 in Pictou County. At around 11:30 Friday morning, Pictou County RCMP received several 911 calls of a distressed man on the 104 in Mount Thom. Police say EHS was transporting the man from Cape Breton to Halifax when the man became agitated and jumped out of the […]
Two New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia3:26 pm | Read Full Article
There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The new infections, like the one new case announced on Friday is in the Northern Zone, which includes Pictou, Cumberland, East Hants and Colchester Counties. All three cases are travel related. That raises the number of positive cases of COVID-19 to date at 1,074; 64 have […]
Sports Roundup – Aug 156:23 am | Read Full Article
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, including its Maritime teams, is planning to return to play on October 1st. Games are to be played without fans in Quebec, and details are still being worked out for teams in the Maritimes. The league says over the past several weeks, the league has had continued dialogue with […]