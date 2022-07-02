A set of keys were found at Columbus Field on Saturday morning. Can be claimed by calling 780-370-5488
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
In my beautiful town of Antigonish, NS (where 5k people live) over 2k people attended the Canada Day 🇨🇦 celebrations and the fireworks at the end.
What an incredible place.
UPDATE: Cancelled due to weather
Please stay tuned for further information.
On this Canada Day, the price of gasoline remains the same, but diesel falls by 9.1 cents a litre. https://bit.ly/3ybkkEP
Gasoline unchanged, Diesel price plunges in Weekly Setting b...9:22 am | Read Full Article
Diesel prices are continuing to fall. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Diesel plunged 9.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.05.9 in the eastern mainland, and $2.06.7 on Cape Breton. Gasoline is unchanged this week, leaving the minimum price for a litre […]
Pro skateboard demonstration happening Canada Day in Antigon...6:42 am | Read Full Article
The chance of rain on the weekend resulted in a change of schedule for a local skateboard demonstration. Antigonish’s Next Level Pro Skateboard Shop is hosting a pair of pro skateboarders on Canada Day, instead of July 2 as originally planned. Jason Mason, president of the Antigonish Skatepark Association and operator of Next Level, […]
Sports Roundup – July 26:01 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Antigonish’s Alex Grant has signed a contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League. Grant spent the last four seasons with Helsinki, Finland-based team Jokerit, scoring 88 points over 177 regular season games. NATIONAL SPORTS The Winnipeg Jets appear close to naming Rick Bowness as the N-H-L team’s next head coach. […]