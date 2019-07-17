Found: key for a Kia, found in the Trenton area. If this is your key, please call 902-752-4548
Strait Regional Centre for Education projects a drop in Enro...7:11 am | Read Full Article
The budget and enrollment numbers for the Strait Regional Centre for Education are now available. Paul Landry, Regional Executive Director of Education for the SRCE, said the budget for the upcoming school year is $96.3 million dollars, which he said is a 4.4 per cent increase over last year. The SRCE receives its budget from the Department of […]
RCMP say a number of Factors Have Led to Collisions at the T...6:52 am | Read Full Article
While Antigonish County and the province look for a solution to traffic problems at an intersection troubling residents, police laid out how many collisions are taking place. The Trunk 4 and Beech hill road intersection was reconfigured in 2017 along with the local highway twinning. From May, 2017, to May 2019, Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren […]
Eastern Highlands Special Olympics Athletes Shine at Provinc...11:34 am | Read Full Article
It was a great weekend for athletes from Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties at the Special Olympics Provincial Summer Games in Wolfville. The Regional Coordinator for Eastern Highlands Special Olympics, Joan Conrad, says its track and field team had another strong outing, with all its athletes capturing at least one medal. They were led […]