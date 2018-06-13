Found: a medium sized black dog wearing a red collar. Found in the St. Andrews area. If this is your dog, please call 902-863-7743.
There was an armed robbery early this morning at a New Glasgow hotel. https://t.co/2vHUmxbae5
Armed Robbery at a Local Hotel in New Glasgow10:14 am | Read Full Article
The New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating an armed robbery early this morning. Police say the robbery occurred at the Comfort Inn on Westville Road in the town. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 2. Staff told police a man entered the hotel lobby through the front door, approached the front desk, pulled […]
Nova Scotia Power to install Smart Meters Province-Wide7:18 am | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia Power received approval from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to implement smart meters, a move NSP says will help them better serve its customers. NSP President and CEO Karen Hutt says the new meters will allow the company to create a more modern energy grid capable to supporting further innovation. The […]
Cape Breton West Islanders and Weeks Major Midgets Players C...7:44 am | Read Full Article
A number of local hockey players heard their name called in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft over the weekend. Cape Breton West defenseman Jack Morris was selected second overall by the St. Stephen Aces while his teammate Sean Stewart went two rounds later to the Pictou County Weeks Crushers. Pictou County Weeks Midget AAA […]