Found: a leopard print mitten (brown/pink/white). Found in the parking lot of the radio station. If this is yours, you can pick it up at the radio station (5663 Highway 7)
Dual medalist at the Special Olympics World Games, Kristina Richard of Antigonish, will be honored with a parade and reception tomorrow. https://t.co/g2kfoROC99
The leader of the Nova Scotia PC's Tim Houston says while there are positives in the provincial budget, he was hoping for more. https://t.co/hTbrHCAUNx
Kristina Richard to be Welcomed Home after Winning Two Medal...1:54 pm | Read Full Article
Special Olympics athlete Kristina Richard will receive a hero’s welcome Friday. There will be a victory parade and reception for Richard, who won a gold and a bronze medal in Track and Field at the recent Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. The parade will gather first behind the old post office building on […]
Desmond Fatality Inquiry to begin hearing Evidence in Septem...10:46 am | Read Full Article
The fatality inquiry into the deaths of Lionel Desmond and his family will be held later this year. An update from the inquiry indicates it expects to begin hearing evidence in September. It will be held in the Guysborough District Municipal office in Guysborough. The inquiry is now inviting people interested in participating to apply […]
