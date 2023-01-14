A sum of money was found late Friday morning near Antigonish 5 to a Dollar: to claim, please contact 902-872-0045.
#Nsferry Country Harbour, In Service.
The emergency department closure underway at Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso is extended to 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. It was previously announced that the department would reopen on Saturday, Jan. 14 but it will now remain closed until Sunday morning. https://www.nshealth.ca/temporary-service-and-facility-closure-notices-nova-scotia-health-authority-updated-310-pm-march-16
One man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash in Stellarton10:31 am | Read Full Article
Stellarton Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in the town. Police say at 11 o’clock Thursday evening, officers and firefighters were called to a single vehicle collision in the 300 block of South Foord Street. A northbound vehicle left the road and struck a power pole. The 55-year-old male driver was pronounced dead […]
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says new Government fundi...10:29 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says a recent announcement supporting Strait Area Transit is step towards making the local area more inclusive and accessible. This week, Kelloway announced the federal government was providing more than $399,000 to assist the co-operative in buying three new accessible vehicles. The province has committed in excess of $99,000 towards […]
Sports Roundup – January 145:49 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: In Hockey, the X-Men shutout the Université de Moncton Aigles Bleus 4-0. Both squads currently tied in fourth place with 21 points in the AUS standings – with identical 10-10-1 records. X-Men goaltender Joseph Raaymakers was named the Subway player of the game with 42 saves for the shutout win. The […]