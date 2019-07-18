Found: a sum of money at the Antigonish Walmart on Wednesday afternoon. If you can identify the amount, call 902-232-2500.
NOTE: Customers of the Port Hood Water System are currently under a boil water advisory. Details on our Facebook page: https://t.co/Z55v2VGELL
Residents of the Margaree area presented their case to retain their Credit Union branch at a public meeting this week. The East Magaree branch is scheduled to close next week. https://t.co/bGMUgP1ZVc
Members of the East Coast Credit Union in the Margaree area are making a plea to save their branch from closure. The branch in East Margaree is slated to close next Friday, the 26th. It will be merged with the branch in Inverness. The St. Patrick’s Parish Hall in Northeast Margaree was packed Tuesday night, as residents […]
The budget and enrollment numbers for the Strait Regional Centre for Education are now available. Paul Landry, Regional Executive Director of Education for the SRCE, said the budget for the upcoming school year is $96.3 million dollars, which he said is a 4.4 per cent increase over last year. The SRCE receives its budget from the Department of […]
It was a great weekend for athletes from Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties at the Special Olympics Provincial Summer Games in Wolfville. The Regional Coordinator for Eastern Highlands Special Olympics, Joan Conrad, says its track and field team had another strong outing, with all its athletes capturing at least one medal. They were led […]