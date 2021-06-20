Found:
A NOCO Genius Boost+ was found on Highway 7 near Lochiel Lake. It can be claimed by calling 902-783-2278 to identify it.
Nova Scotia has two new cases of COVID-19. Both of the new infections are in Central Zone. http://bit.ly/3xF5vZl
No one was hurt in a fire that caused extensive damage to a home in Ardness, a community midway between Antigonish and New Glasgow. The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. The fire started in a garage and spread to the house. The couple that lived in the home are staying temporarily with […]
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia continues to fall. The province is reporting two new infections, both in the Central Zone and both close contacts of previously reported cases. Premier Iain Rankin says this is the lowest case number the province has recorded in some time. He thanked Nova Scotians in assisting […]
New York scored three goals in the second period and the Islanders held on to beat Tampa Bay 3-2. Their Stanley Cup semifinal series is now tied at two games apiece. Isles defenceman Ryan Pulock made a diving stop in front of an open goal in the closing seconds of the game to prevent the […]