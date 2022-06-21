Found: NS ID and CIBC debit card found near Pictou Subway and Veterans Drive. Call 902-759-5117 to claim
The Eastern Memorial Hospital has received strong support from the community and the Lions Club towards the purchase of a new ultrasound system and cart. http://bit.ly/3biCAnV
The Town of Pictou is offering a hand to a community group that's looking to build a skate park. http://bit.ly/3yaxZgI
Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher provided an update to Town Council on when it expects to hear back from the consultants on the proposed consolidation. http://bit.ly/3xKzAs3
Antigonish Town Council Endorses an Application on a Green E...12:32 pm | Read Full Article
During a regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council last night, council endorsed an application regarding a green energy retrofit feasibility study through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities green municipal fund. In order to apply for capital funding though the FCM, the town must conduct the feasibility study. The study costs $200,000 total but the town’s contribution […]
Pictou Town Council Makes Decision on Several History Relate...12:26 pm | Read Full Article
Pictou town council made a couple of decisions concerning town history. At last night’s regular monthly meeting, council voted to move forward with the process of designating Laurel Hill Cemetery as a municipal heritage property. Councillors Melinda MacKenzie and Nadine LeBlanc noted that Laurel Hill scored very high on the criteria used to evaluate whether […]
Antigonish Preparing to host Special Olympics Nova Scotia Pr...10:16 am | Read Full Article
The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer games, set for Antigonish, are just about a month away and things are coming together to make for a great event. Matt Quinn, director of sports and programs with Special Olympics Nova Scotia, said they average between 600-650 athletes per-games, accompanied by coaches and mission staff, putting them up […]