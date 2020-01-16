Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The outdoor skating oval at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex continues to grow. It's also beginning to draw skaters from outside the Guysborough District Municipality. http://bit.ly/2FXp6Lg
The District of Guysborough is removing breed-specific provisions from its dog by-law. http://bit.ly/2tnNoLS
Mulgrave Road Theatre acquiring former NSLC Building in Guys...11:53 am | Read Full Article
The former NSLC building in Guysborough should be in the hands of Mulgrave Road Theatre by the end of the week. Following their regular monthly council meeting yesterday, Guysborough’s warden, Vernon Pitts said he signed the deed on Monday and it’s now in their lawyer’s possession and will be delivered by Friday. Pitts indicated Mulgrave […]
Popularity of Outdoor Skating at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Co...11:44 am | Read Full Article
With the use increasing on the outdoor skating surfaces at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex, the Guysborough District Municipality’s warden says their public works department has to be commended on getting the ice installed. Following January’s regular monthly council meeting yesterday, Vernon Pitts said the ice was installed so early this year; they had ice in […]
Patty Kyte to join X-Men Hockey Next Season1:36 pm | Read Full Article
StFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle announced Patrick Patty Kyte as the first committed recruit of 2020-21. Kyte, a 5’11”, 172 pound defenseman played three seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), tallying 69 points in 156 career games. He was traded in December to playoff contender […]