Found: Alcatel flip phone on South River Road in front of Trendys. Call 902-863-1662 to claim.
Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund receives support from 100 Wom...12:36 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund received a boost from a community group last week. One Hundred Women Who Care selected the Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund as the recipient of this quarter’s donation from the group. Other nominees in the running were CACL Antigonish and St. Martha’s Hospital Foundation. 100 Women Who Care Antigonish co-chair […]
Police make arrests after items were stolen from Vehicles in...10:53 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police have arrested two Pictou County male youths in connection with thefts from vehicles. Police picked up the two young people around 2:20 Sunday morning. One youth was located by officers on Brother Street, while the Police Department’s K-9 Police Dog Unit located the other on Frederick Street. The police dog also […]
Soccer’s Mercy Myles and Josh Read named St. FX Athlet...12:54 pm | Read Full Article
The St. FX Female and Male athletes of the week are both soccer players. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women soccer midfielder Mercy Myles. Myles, a third year Arts student from Ghana played two strong games in helping to pace the X-Women to two wins on the opening weekend of AUS play. She […]