Found: A pair of prescription glasses in a Costco case were found on the sidewalk in front of Marie’s Flowers. If these are yours, you can call to describe and claim at 863-2032.
New Glasgow Regional Police say four young children were taken to hospital as a precaution after they were found unattended in a car at a parking lot yesterday. http://bit.ly/2DjnAFg
NSCC to Upgrade Nine Campuses including Strait Area and Pict...10:22 am | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia Community College sites across the province are getting upgraded thanks to government funding. The Strait Area and Pictou NSCC campuses are just two of the 9 schools that will see $19.4 million in infrastructure upgrades between now and March 31. A release from the province states the investment is part of a […]
New Glasgow Regional Police Respond to Call of Four Young Ch...9:29 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police say officers responded to a distress call that four young children were left in a car at the Walmart parking lot unattended yesterday afternoon. Emergency Health Services were also dispatched to the scene and transported all four children to the Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a precaution. The children ranged in […]
Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame Eyes Expansion12:34 pm | Read Full Article
The Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame in Petitcodiac, New Brunswick is planning an expansion. The addition will include a large banquet room capable of hosting larger functions such as the hall’s induction ceremony. There will also be additional space for the Hall of Fame museum, allowing the facility to display more of its growing collection […]