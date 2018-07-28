A pair of prescription sunglasses were found on the beach at Malignant Cove. The can be claimed by calling 902-863-2115.
I met some awesome people and had a great time at the Guysborough 46th Annual Come Home Week Parade!
Had a great time at the Crime Prevention BBQ at Superstore! Thank you to these wonderful cooks!
Lawsuit Proceeding between Winners of Margaree Chase the Ace11:40 am | Read Full Article
The lawsuit between winners of a recent Chase the Ace is Margaree is going ahead. Lawyer Adam Rodgers said he filed a claim on behalf of Barb Reddick, who previously said she intended to take nephew Tyrone MacInnis to court after the pair were named co-winners of a $1.2 million Chase the Ace event. Rodgers […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in Weekly UARB Setting11:35 am | Read Full Article
Fuel prices are up this week. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline rose 1.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.26.8 in the eastern mainland and $1.27.6 in Cape Breton. Diesel is up this week by 1.4 cents a litre. […]
Former X-Men Nathan Chiarlitti named to Academic All-America...7:36 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX X-Men Hockey standout Nathan Chiarlitti has received more honours for this achievements both on and off the ice. Chiarlitti, who just wrapped up his five year varsity career with McGill, was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team. The distinction was awarded by the College Sports Information Directors of America, recognizing […]