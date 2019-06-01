Golden lab puppy found near Glen Aire Estates in Antigonish. If you can identify the puppy, call 902-870-1351.
Happy Birthday to Sandra Chisholm, 68 today, have a super day and enjoy those Tim's treats.
Lots of Yard Sales taking place today, for a full listing, please visit our website here: https://t.co/JU32f6REBY
Local Fisherman Association head says Catches and Prices are...10:41 am | Read Full Article
The head of a local lobster fishing association says the catches this year are average, the prices are below average, and the expenses are above average. Duane Boudreau, president of the Gulf Nova Scotia Bonafide Fishermen’s Association, said the season started out will with solid catches for the first two weeks of the season. However, […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop9:56 am | Read Full Article
It’s going to cost you less to fill up today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline dropped 4.6 cents a litre. That puts the minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded gasoline at $1.20.4 in the eastern mainland and $1.21.2 in Cape Breton. Diesel is also down, […]
St. FX X-Men Basketball adds Ontario Power Forward Sidney Ok...2:24 pm | Read Full Article
X-Men Basketball has announced they have added power forward Sidney Okeke to its lineup for the 2019-2020 season. The 6 foot 8 inch forward comes from Brampton, Ontario and played his high school basketball at The Rise Prep School in Brantford. During his time at his prep school he received the Community Service Award in […]