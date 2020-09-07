Found: a gold ring at the beach. Email hsp12@hotmail.com.
One New Case of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia3:24 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The new infection is in the Central Zone and is currently being investigated by Public Health. That raises the number of active cases in the province to four. No one is currently in hospital. Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 852 […]
No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia11:39 am | Read Full Article
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. That leaves the number of cases to date at 1,085; 65 have died. There are three active cases of the virus, down from five on Saturday. No one is in hospital with COVID-19. The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 998 Nova Scotia tests on […]
Sports Roundup – September 75:46 am | Read Full Article
John Klingberg scored on the Stars’ first shot, Anton Khudobin stopped all 25 the Golden Knights put on net and Dallas beat Vegas 1-0 in a hard-hitting, defensive Game 1 of the Western Conference final in Edmonton. Klingberg’s goal 2:36 in was all the offence needed. Surprise Vegas starter Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves in […]