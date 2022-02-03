Found: a pair of glasses with brown frames “Salvino”, on the sidewalk on James Street, in front of Snappy Tomato. To claim, call 902-870-4416.
Reminder to Park Smart!
With significant winter weather in the forecast for the next few days, residents are reminded to avoid overnight parking on the street and in Town-owned parking lots to assist with winter snow removal and salting operations.
We have a limited number of #COVIDRapidTestKits from #NSHealth available at all Antigonish & Pictou County library locations, today starting at 2pm(3Feb2022)
Pls read testing instructions - they have changed
We expect more kits next week & will update on our website, social media
Provincial Health officials say there are 348 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 92 who were admitted due to the virus and are receiving care in a COVID-19 designated unit. Fifteen people are in ICU. The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges are not available today. The province also has an additional 425 lab-confirmed cases […]
There are 331 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including 16 in ICU. The province is also reporting 503 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. Central Zone has 234 new infections, 67 are in Eastern Zone, 78 in Northern Zone and 124 in Western Zone. The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges are […]
Johnny Gaudreau’s goal 29 seconds into overtime gave the Calgary Flames a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Jacob Markstrom made 15 stops for his seventh shutout of the season. The Flames got the deciding goal when Gaudreau took a drop pass from Elias Lindholm and beat Thatcher Demko with a slapshot. It was the […]