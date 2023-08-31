Set of keys and padlock found on West Street between 10 and 11 am today (Aug 31st). Call 902-338-0789 and describe the keys to claim them.
Hurricane Preparedness Session Thursday, August 31st 7-8:30pm Antigonish People’s Place Library in the Community Room or join remotely via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/watch/AntigonishPeoplesPlace/
Tonight’s FREE Festival of Summer Sounds show featuring Cassie & Maggie MacDonald that was to be held at the Caladh Marquee Tent in Pictou is cancelled tonight due to flooding in the tent after this morning’s heavy rainfall.
A pair of ladies' glasses have been lost near St. Martha’s Hospital, the Landing, or Sobeys Antigonish. The main color is blue. Call 902-338-1434 if found.
Two provincial programs today announced funding to help municipalities create beautiful, inviting spaces and provide opportunities for people to work in their communities. The Beautification and Streetscaping Program is providing over $500,000 to 27 projects to enhance the beauty of communities and attract more visitors to local areas. Fourteen projects will receive over $300,000 from […]
Antigonish RCMP are investigating an early morning break-in from August 30. Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath said at around 1 a.m. on August 30, two individuals broke a window at Oak Manor by Burnside Brewing on Main Street in order to gain access to the business, and stole a quantity of alcohol. The individuals then […]
LOCAL SPORTS The X-Men Football squad opened the regular season with a 22-8 win over the visiting Bishop’s Gaiters on a rainy Saturday afternoon. X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan went 13-30 with 149 yards and two passing touchdowns, while Malcolm Bussey managed 18 carries for 115 yards on the ground. Next up for St. FX is […]