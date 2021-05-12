Found: A sum of money found today in Antigonish. Please call 902-714-3736 to identify and claim.
The latest lockdown may impact the timing of the release of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish budget. http://bit.ly/2Qa29x8
Antigonish County Officials says Full Financial Impacts from...9:37 am | Read Full Article
Following the latest lockdown, the Antigonish county warden says they might not know the full financial impacts for six to eight months. Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said when the recent shutdown order came out, the county was able transition to having people work from home when possible and have others working in teams that won’t cross […]
Antigonish County Broadband Project Progressing Well9:33 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish County’s broadband project continues to move along. Warden Owen McCarron said there are only a handful of addresses still to be hooked up to Bell’s FIBE service in Malignant Cove and Goshen. He said there’s been about 1,500 addresses connected in the first round of the work. McCarron said they are having great success […]
Local Cheer Team Excels at Nationals11:21 am | Read Full Article
The Richmond Cheer Athletics cheer team competed in the Canadian Cheerleading National Championship virtually in Niagara Falls over the weekend and posted impressive results. The Under 12 prep took home 2nd place, under 17 level 1 captured 1st place and under 17 level 2 also won first place as well. Members from the cheer team […]