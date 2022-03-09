Sunglasses found on the Landing Trail. Call 902-863-0306.
Town and County of Antgonish launch web site to share inform...10:31 am | Read Full Article
The Town and County of Antigonish recently launched a web site, antigonish.ca, as a means of sharing information regarding the proposed consolidations of the two municipalities. Warden Owen McCarron said the site provides answers to a number of potential questions the public may have about the proposed consolidation, and provides the opportunity for residents to send […]
Antigonish County Warden Hopes the Province offers some reli...8:51 am | Read Full Article
With the recent spikes in fuel costs, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said council is hoping the province will step in to help. Following last night’s regular council meeting, when asked if there are plans to ask the province to alter the provincial gas tax, Warden Owen McCarron said he’s heard a number of concerns […]
X-Men Hockey Ranked 4th in Canada, X-Women Hockey is 5th in ...6:58 pm | Read Full Article
The StFX Men’s and Women’s hockey teams remain in the national to 10 rankings . USports released the rankings yesterday. The X Men are ranked third in the country, jumping one spot from number 4. Meanwhile, the X women are ranked fifth, after falling two spots from number 3. Both teams wrap up their regular […]