Found: Vaccination Record

Found on November 7: Proof of COVID Vaccination at the van selling fruit and vegetables & car pool off Exit 32 of the 104 Highway. If weather is good, will be there again Sunday Nov.14th. If not there this day, call Rose at 902-957-6503 to make arrangements to return it to proper person.