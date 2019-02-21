Found: Scotia Bank Visa Debit card, on MacLellan St Antigonish, please call 902-867-3100
As winter salt and studded tires wear away markings for crosswalks and parking, RCMP warn pedestrians and motorists to be more aware. https://t.co/ohfUoSvTqz
Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster has new responsibilities; appointed as the Opposition House Leader. https://t.co/Dkycnb1yak
RCMP Warn Pedestrians and Drivers to be Careful Crossing Str...2:34 pm | Read Full Article
The RCMP is warning pedestrians and drivers to be mindful when it comes to people attempting to cross local streets. During Tuesday’s regular meeting of council, members discussed faded street and parking lines in the area. Two reasons given for the faded lines were a change in the type of paint used and the […]
MacMaster becomes Opposition House Leader2:20 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster is the new official opposition house leader for the provincial legislature session set to begin on February 28. PC leader and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston made the announcement yesterday. MacMaster said his role will involve leading any negotiations with the government, be it passing bills or appealing to the speaker. […]
X-Men and X-Women Hockey Players received AUS All-Star and A...2:12 pm | Read Full Article
Atlantic University Sport announced the 2018-19 AUS men’s and women’s hockey major award winners and all-stars. StFX defender Lindsey Donovan and forward Sarah Bujold were named first team all stars, while first year forward Tyra Meropoulis was named a second team all star and picked for the all-rookie team. On the men’s side, StFX X-Men […]