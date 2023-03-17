Found: a Visa card in front of Kenny’s Pizza Antigonish on Friday. To claim, call Charmaine at 902-870-4772.
Local groups receive recreation funding12:37 pm | Read Full Article
The Province today announced a $14.5 million investment for community groups, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations looking to develop and improve recreation infrastructure. Local group receiving funding include the Arichat Community Development Association, which got $100,000 for an accessible playground, the Inverness Playground and Recreation Association, which got $200,000 for facility enhancements at Inverness Raceway, and […]
Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre Receives Four Merritt Awa...12:29 pm | Read Full Article
Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has been nominated for four Merritt Awards this year. The Merritt Awards recognize excellence in professional theatre in Nova Scotia. The outdoor production of the Hobbitt last summer at The Keppoch has received three nominations, including Christian Murray for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role, and Festival Antigonish Artistic Director Andrea […]
St. FX Hockey’s Lauren Dabrowski, Maggy Burbidge and L...9:14 am | Read Full Article
Three St. FX University varsity hockey players have been named USports First Team All- Canadians. USports held national awards galas Wednesday in Charlottetown for Men’s Hockey and in Montreal for Women’s Hockey. Two members of the X-Women made the USports First All-Canadian Team, defender Lauren Dabrowski and Forward Maggy Burbidge. X-Men Forward Liam Hawel, the […]