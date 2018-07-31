Found:
Ladies wallet in the area of Xavier Drive, 902-863-2055
Found Wallet
Found:
The scene at the KMC for the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics tonight. Things get underway at 8, we'll broadcast it live.
A former junior x-man is coming back to town to join the big club. Antigonish’s Blade Mann-Dixon is one of six new players recently welcomed to the X-Men hockey program. Mann-Dixon played with the Halifax Mooseheads last season, playing 36 games and maintaining a 3.07 GAA. X-Men head coach Brad Peddle said he is pleased […]
An organizer says the Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games could be the largest event the town’s ever seen. Carl Chisholm, co-chair for the event, said while Antigonish held national championships in the past, the Special Olympics arer something special. Over 14-hundred athletes, officials and mission staff will be attending the games, as well as spectators […]
Former St. FX X-Men Hockey standout Nathan Chiarlitti has received more honours for this achievements both on and off the ice. Chiarlitti, who just wrapped up his five year varsity career with McGill, was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team. The distinction was awarded by the College Sports Information Directors of America, recognizing […]