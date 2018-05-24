Found: A man’s wedding ring was found Thursday afternoon in Sobey’s parking lot. It can be claimed by calling 902-863-3023.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Maritime Launch Services says plans for its spaceport in the Canso-Hazel Hill area remain on target for first launch in 2021. https://t.co/xyZaks2BuB
A fatality inquiry will be held in Guysborough over the death Lionel Desmond and his family in Upper Big Tracadie last year. No dates have been set yet. https://t.co/4c82yBwW2G
Strait Area Chamber of Commerce hands out Annual Awards2:08 pm | Read Full Article
The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce honoured its best last night. The chamber held its annual awards gala, with C. H. Boudreau Funeral Home in Arichat taking home the prestigious Jack Hartery Memorial Lifetime Achievement in Business Award. The funeral home has been in business for more than four decades. The award, named after long-time […]
Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Selects Executive2:03 pm | Read Full Article
The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce has picked its executive for the coming year. Richie Mann has been returned as President, David Hart of NuStar is Past President, Heidi MacInnis of Port Hawkesbury Paper is Vice President, Beth Groom of St. Joseph’s Credit Union is Treasurer and Diana Poirier of the ROC Centre is Secretary. […]
Jamie Mattie to Join Novas Coaching Staff1:59 pm | Read Full Article
A Bayfield, Antigonish County native has joined the coaching staff of the Nova Major Bantam ovaHockey Team. 37-year-old Jamie Mattie played minor hockey in Antigonish before playing two seasons with the Antigonish Junior “A” Bulldogs, including one year as team captain. He finished out his junior career with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, […]