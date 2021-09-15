Found: a wheel and tire in the driveway of 1635 Addington Forks, Antigonish. If this is yours, please call 902 863 5298.
The St. FX Soccer X-Men and X-Women are both in the top 10 USports national rankings this week. http://bit.ly/39dXZtW
Six New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia2:44 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has six new cases of COVID-19. The province is also reporting 20 recoveries from the virus. Three cases are in Central Zone. Two are related to travel, one is under investigation. Two cases are in Northern Zone, both close contacts of previously reported cases. One case is in Eastern Zone, related to travel. […]
Antigonish County Warden says the Municipality has a number ...9:19 am | Read Full Article
The Warden for the County of Antigonish says it`s going to be a busy fall for the municipality. Along with council giving official approval to exploring the possibility of consolidating with the Town of Antigonish into one regional government following a meeting on Monday, Warden Owen McCarron said staff plan to speak with the Department […]
St. FX University’s Varsity Soccer Teams in the USport...10:12 am | Read Full Article
The StFX men’s and women’s soccer teams both found a place in the USports national rankings this week. The Mens team, with a 2-0 record, landed in the number nine position while the Women’s team, also 2-0, was ranked 10th. Both teams are on the road this weekend, taking on Moncton on Saturday and UNB […]