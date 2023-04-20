Ladies watch at Encore Consignment on Main St. Phone if yours call 902-863-0739
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
David Hiller is the Municipality of Pictou County’s 2023 V...10:55 am | Read Full Article
David Hillier was named the Municipality of Pictou County’s 2023 Volunteer of the Year during a special celebration held at the Pictou County Wellness Centre on April 18. Hillier, a Merigomish resident, has been instrumental in the development of the Merigomish School House and as a leader with the Merigomish Area Recreation and Social Association […]
Lack of Doctors and Ongoing Closures of emergency department...10:39 am | Read Full Article
Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche told councillors at the regular monthly council meeting in Guysborough on Wednesday, that the lack of physicians at Eastern Memorial Hospital continues, resulting in closures of the emergency department for as many as two weeks in a row. Councillor Paul Long reported that emergency department […]
Three X-Men to Play in USports East-West Bowl10:34 am | Read Full Article
Three members of the St. FX Football X-Men, defensive backs Brandyn Martin and Jay Turnsek and kicker/punter Ben Hadley will be playing in the upcoming USports East-West Bowl in Hamilton next month. The game showcases the top football athletes eligible for the 2024 draft. Martin, in this third year of eligibility from Melfort, Saskatchewan is […]