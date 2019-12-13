A purple wristlet was found outside of Mark’s Work Warehouse, Antigonish. Turned into the Antigonish Market Square manager.
The Inverness County Muncipality has issued a request for proposals looking for ways to improve cell phone service in the county. http://bit.ly/2RMo7EO
An old dumping site in the community of Inverness has re-emerged. Municipal leaders will be looking to other levels of government to help clean it up. http://bit.ly/38xeCzz
UARB upholds Decision of Antigonish Town Council to Enter in...1:29 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board denied the appeal of Antigonish residents who took issue with a proposed local development project. In a decision released today, the board found Antigonish Town Council’s decision enter into development agreement for a rental property on 52 Victoria Street reasonably carries out the intent of the Municipal Planning […]
Heavy Rain Expected This Weekend1:01 pm | Read Full Article
We’re in for a soaking this weekend. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, saying the province will get 30 to 60 mm’s of rain, with higher amounts likely along the Atlantic coast. It will also be windy, with gusts in the 60 to 90 kilometre range, with higher gusts near the Cape Breton […]
MacDonald called up to Cape Breton Eagles12:49 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Minor hockey product Ewan MacDonald is back with the Cape Breton Eagles. The 18-year-old netminder is back with the major junior club after being called up in November, where he saw action agasint the Saint John Sea Dogs. MacDonald is currently signed with the Edmunston Blizzard of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. Facebook Twitter