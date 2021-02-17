Found: X-ring and Engineer ring. Please call 902-863-2885 for more info.
Public Notice: Please be advised that due to yesterday's weather and changes in temperature, some streets and sidewalks in the Town maintain slippery conditions.
Antigonish Jr B Bulldogs toonie tumble for February 15, delayed due to storms and holiday's, no winner this week, # 3382 drawn but not played, next draw worth over $1700 on Feb 22.
Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation officials say sales figures contained in its third quarter financial results continue to reflect changes in customers’ purchasing patterns due to the pandemic. Overall there was an 11.7 per cent increase in beverage alcohol sales to $187.8 million and a 19.7 per cent increase in the average basket size compared to […]
Premier Stephen McNeil says the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program is continuing to roll out. So far more than 23,000 doses have been administered and over 8,000 people have received their second dose. McNeil says more doses of the vaccine are arriving in Nova Scotia. McNeil says it may feel like a slow process, but the […]
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from hockey and basketball. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Hockey Forward and Antigonish native Patty-Anne Tracey. Tracey, a fourth year Business student played a strong game in their recent 4-versus-4 game on Friday. Tracey has also been leading various community service initiatives […]