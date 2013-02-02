Founder of MacLeod Group Incorporated, the late Brian MacLeod to be inducted Posthumously to the Nova Scotia Business Hall of Fame

There is a local inductee this year to the Nova Scotia Business Hall of Fame

Among those who will be named to the hall is the late Brian MacLeod, founder of MacLeod Group Incorporatated. The business started in 1984 and is now one of the largest owners of nursing homes in Atlantic Canada. MacLeod Group operates 14 homes in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, and cares for 850 seniors.

MacLeod was also active in his community including his church, the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, founder of the Festival Antigonish Foundation, and served on various committees at his alma mater Mount Allison University and the Nova Scotia Community College.

MacLeod died in December; he was 71.

MacLeod will be inducted into the hall at a gala in Halifax on February 27th.