Founding Director of Mulroney Institute of Government sees new role as an Incredible Opportunity

A recent addition to the X family says he looks forward to stepping into his new role.

StFX University recently named Dr. Donald Abelson as the founding Director of the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, and the inaugural ECN Capital Chair in Canada-U.S. Relations. Abelson is considered a specialist in Canadian-American relations, U.S. politics and U.S. foreign policy.

Abelson called working at the institute an incredible opportunity, saying it will be one of the few centres in the country that has both a strong teaching focus on leadership and a strong research component. He said both the new undergraduate program in public policy and governance and the research at the institute will provide students with the opportunity to both advance their education and get a sense of what it would take to undertake a leadership role in government, industry and the not-for profit community.

As director of the institute, Abelson will be responsible for coordinating research, promoting and marketing the work of the institute, continuing research work, as well as some teaching beginning next school year.

While his formal appointment begins in January, Abelson said he will be on campus periodically before then