Four Candidates seek Vacant District 4 Council Seat in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough

There’s lots of interest in the vacant District 4 council seat in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough. Four people filed nomination papers by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline. The candidates are Jenny MacDonald, Dave Hanhams, Elaine Durling and Tino Winter.

Advance polls will be April 4th and 9th. Regular Election Day will be on Saturday, April 13th.

The seat became vacant following the January death of long time councillor Blair George. George was a member of council for more than 30 years.