Four-Day Work Week at District of Guysborough Well Received

At the regular council meeting in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) on

Wednesday, councillors were told that a survey gauging response to the implementation of a four-day work week last year was overwhelmingly favourable. MODG warden Vernon Pitts said the work week structure would be reviewed again in a years’ time and he expected it to become permanent.

The four-day work week has increased productivity especially when solid waste and public works crews were dispatched to the outlying areas of the municipality Pitts said.