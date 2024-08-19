Four Drivers Take the Checkered Flag at Riverside International Speedway at the Summer Sizzler

Three of the region’s top grassroots racing division recorded four different feature winners at Riverside International Speedway over the weekend in the Summer Sizzler presented by Wilson Equipment.

Danny Chisholm, Ayden Christensen, Dylan Dowe and Kody Quinn each took home the checkered flag in their divisions.

Chisholm and Dowe each won a 55-lap segment of the NAPA/Henry’s AUTOPRO Twin 55’s for the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series. Chisholm won the first segment, followed by Dowe and Phillip Barkhouse. Dowe took the second race, followed by Barkhouse and Jeffrey Breen. By virtue of of his first and second place finishes, Dowe was the overall winner of the Twin 55’s.

In the Cross Roads League of Legends Tour, Christensen finished the 55-lap feature first, followed by Danny Chisholm and Nathan Blackburn.

The Whispering Winds MASS Mini Stock Series saw Kody Quinn winning both features; one was a 30-lap race and the second lasted 25-laps. Mike Weagle finished second and Patricia Weagle was third in the first race; Mike Weagle and Rob Poirier were second and third and the second race.

Riverside concludes its 55th anniversary season on September 7th with the Back to School Spectacular featuring the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour in the Scotia Diesel 150, along with the Dulux Paints MASS Street Stocks and the Whispering Winds MASS Mini Stocks.