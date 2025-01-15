Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Four Fire Departments Respond to a Fire at a Commercial Building in Lochaber

Jan 15, 2025 | Local News

Fire has gutted a large commercial building in Lochaber this morning. Firefighters from the Goshen, Antigonish County, St. Mary’s and East River St. Mary’s were called to the scene on Highway 7 around 5 a.m. The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Fire at Lochaber (contributed)

RCMP say there were no reported injuries and there is nothing to indicate the fire is suspicious.

A spokesperson for the Goshen fire department says the cause of the fire has not been determined.

At the scene of the fire in Lochaber (contributed)

Firefighters remained on the scene until about noon today.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year