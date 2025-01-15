Four Fire Departments Respond to a Fire at a Commercial Building in Lochaber

Fire has gutted a large commercial building in Lochaber this morning. Firefighters from the Goshen, Antigonish County, St. Mary’s and East River St. Mary’s were called to the scene on Highway 7 around 5 a.m. The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

RCMP say there were no reported injuries and there is nothing to indicate the fire is suspicious.

A spokesperson for the Goshen fire department says the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Firefighters remained on the scene until about noon today.