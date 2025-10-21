Four local Municipalities Receive Funding from the Province to Protect their Communities from the Impact of Climate Change

Nine communities will receive financial support from the province to protect themselves from the impacts of global climate change. Four of the municipal units are in the local area.

The Town of Antigonish will develop and launch a natural and general asset management system; develop stormwater and flood management plans; and incorporate integration of emissions tracking into climate reporting to better inform mitigation strategies.

The Town of New Glasgow will implement a corporate climate action plan; integrate policy and land-use planning into a new community climate action plan; and support equity-focused resilience measures across existing and future climate projects.

Town of Port Hawkesbury will develop a climate-resilience process plan; increase understanding of climate impacts through broader community engagement; and strengthen funding applications for local climate priorities.

Municipality of the County of Richmond will develop a climate plan and framework; prepare for extreme weather through flood mapping and inundation modelling; and advance clean energy and fuel use strategies.

So far, the province has spent $7.3 million in the Community Climate Capacity Program to support local projects to respond to climate change.