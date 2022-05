Four local teams will be participating in Under 14 Basketball provincials this weekend.

The Pictou County Lightning will play in the D2 Boys tournament in North Preston, the Antigonish Junior X-Women will compete in the D4 Girls in Halifax, the Antigonish Junior X-Men will suit up for the D4 Boys tourney in Brookfield and the Pictou County Lightning will play in the D6 Boys provincials in Halifax.

Action begins Saturday morning and wraps up Sunday afternoon.