Four Members of the Novas Picked to Play in the Nova Scotia U15 Major Hockey League Showcase

Four members of the Novas will play in the prestigious 2023 Nova Scotia U15 Major Hockey League Showcase.

Players chosen to suit up for the game are Colby Fleet, Duncan Anderson, Hunter MacDonald and Leo Forance.

The annual event, to be held in Cole Harbour on December 28th, highlights the top second year under 15 players in the league, giving them a chance to shine in front Under 18, Prep School and Junior Scouts.