Four Men Killed in Two Vehicle Crash near Priestville, Pictou County

Pictou Country District RCMP say four men are dead in a two vehicle crash on Highway 104 near Priestville late Sunday evening.

Police say officers, fire department and EHS personnel were called to the scene in the eastbound lane of the divided highway shortly before midnight. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates it was a head-on collision between an SUV and a car.

RCMP say the driver and the sole occupant of the car, a 51-year-old Halifax man was pronounced dead at the scene. Four men from Halifax were in the SUV. Three of the men in the SUV were killed, ages 61, 55 and 51. A 51-year-old passenger is in hospital with a life-threatening injury.

A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 104 was closed for several hours.