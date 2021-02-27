Four New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia

There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say one case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. Three cases are in Central Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases. All four are self-isolating as required.

Premier Iain Rankin says while the case count is lower than the previous two days, he’s concerned about the trends in recent case numbers in Halifax. He says Nova Scotians must follow the public health restrictions to reverse the recent trend.

The number of active cases of the virus now stands at 39. Two are in hospital, in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,230 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.