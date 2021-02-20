Four New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia, Active Cases rises to 18

There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say one case is in Western Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The other three cases are in Central Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case, one is under investigation, and one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. All four people are self-isolating as required.

The number of active cases of the virus has risen to 18. One person is in hospital, in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,262 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.