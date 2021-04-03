There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say two cases are in Central and the other two are in Eastern Zone. Both Eastern Zone infections are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

One of the Central Zone cases is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

A case that was reported in Central Zone yesterday has been corrected and is in Western Zone.

There are now 32 active cases of the virus. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,352 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.