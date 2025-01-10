Four-Part Documentary Series on a Century old Ghost Story from Antigonish County Debuts

A four-part docu-series on a century-old ghost story in Antigonish County that gained international attention has been launched.

“The Fire Ghost of Caledonia Mills” debuted on Bell Fibe TV on Wednesday.

The producer of the series is Mariah MacDonald, a St. Andrews native, who grew up hearing the many stories of unexplained fires and other occurances at the home of Alexander and Mary MacDonald and their 16-year-old adopted daughter Mary-Ellen.

Initially MacDonald thought her docu-series would be more focused on Gaelic folklore.

The series is narrated by Lewis MacKinnon. Re-enactments were filmed in Antigonish County over the summer featuring local actors.

New episodes of the four-part series will be released weekly, on Wednesdays.