Four People Face More than 50 Charges after Police Seize Drugs, Prescription Pills and Firearms in Pictou

The search of a home by the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit has resulted in 56 charges against four people and the seizure of firearms.

On April 24, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking and firearms investigation, the PCISCEU went to a residence on Gill Court in Pictou and executed a search warrant. Five people were arrested.

During the search, a quantity of heroin, prescription pills, and trace amounts of other drugs were found and seized. A handgun, a sawed-off shotgun, and ammunition for both were also discovered and impounded.

Several units assisted with the search warrant execution.

42-year-old Jamie Lee Jackson of Stellarton, 50-year-old Joseph Spears of Pictou, 30-year-old Kelsy Whytewood of River John, and 29-year-old Jessica Lindblad of MacLellan’s Brook, each face charges of Possession of Heroin for Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Codeine for the Purpose of Trafficking, several firearms offences, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. Each person is also individually charged with multiple other offences, with a total of fifty-six charges sworn.

Jackson, Spears and Whytewood had first court appearances on April 25 at Pictou Provincial Court and were remanded into custody pending future court appearances. Lindblad was released by police with a first court appearance scheduled for July 7 at Pictou Provincial Court.

The fifth person arrested was released without charges.