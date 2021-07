RCMP are reporting a multi-vehicle collision near Linwood this morning.

Police say the collision involved four vehicles with eight people in the cars. Four people were transported to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

EHS, Tracadie Fire Department, police, and a collision analyst are on scene.

The 104 is closed between exits 37 and 38. Motorists are advised to take the old Number 4. Police say they will be on scene for the rest of the afternoon.